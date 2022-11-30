Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Down 3.1%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $36.13. Approximately 16,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,219,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

