Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.48-$2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.28-$10.35 EPS.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $15.88 on Wednesday, hitting $339.54. 1,530,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,654. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.65. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $408.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $228,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

