Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.48-2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34-1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.28-$10.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $408.25.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $15.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,654. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.