Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.28-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.78 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.48-$2.53 EPS.
Synopsys Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $15.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,654. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.40 and a 200 day moving average of $320.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.
Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
