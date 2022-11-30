Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.28-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.78 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.48-$2.53 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $15.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,654. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.40 and a 200 day moving average of $320.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $408.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.