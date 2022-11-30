T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Up 41.0% in November

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 470,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTOO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTOO opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

