Takkt (ETR:TTK) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €13.18 ($13.59) and last traded at €13.32 ($13.73). Approximately 29,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.36 ($13.77).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.90 ($13.30) target price on shares of Takkt in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $873.93 million and a PE ratio of 15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.91.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

