Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Down 52.9% in November

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,661,400 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the October 31st total of 3,528,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNEYF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. 111,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,143. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.