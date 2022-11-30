Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.97. Approximately 4,152,520 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,862,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.68.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 1.1699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

