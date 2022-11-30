Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Down 99.9% in November

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the October 31st total of 386,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

TMKR stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Tastemaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Institutional Trading of Tastemaker Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $11,638,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 283.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 889,973 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,516,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 204,742 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 408.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 210,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 169,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

