Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) to Issue GBX 4.50 Dividend

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Tatton Asset Management Trading Up 1.5 %
TAM opened at GBX 477.10 ($5.71) on Wednesday. Tatton Asset Management has a one year low of GBX 320 ($3.83) and a one year high of GBX 613.09 ($7.33). The company has a market cap of £286.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3,133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 371.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 392.
