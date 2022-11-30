Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) to Issue GBX 4.50 Dividend

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tatton Asset Management Trading Up 1.5 %

TAM opened at GBX 477.10 ($5.71) on Wednesday. Tatton Asset Management has a one year low of GBX 320 ($3.83) and a one year high of GBX 613.09 ($7.33). The company has a market cap of £286.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3,133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 371.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 392.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

