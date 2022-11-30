TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,163.30% -65.35% -52.06% TDCX 16.93% 21.56% 17.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and TDCX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 110.72 -$58.09 million ($0.73) -5.41 TDCX $410.74 million 4.44 $76.82 million $0.53 24.08

Analyst Ratings

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TDCX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arbe Robotics and TDCX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 2 0 3.00 TDCX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 220.68%. TDCX has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than TDCX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TDCX beats Arbe Robotics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

