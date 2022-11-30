Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 123,939 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,939 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $23,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Fastenal by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Fastenal by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Fastenal by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.91. 31,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

