Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stryker were worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Stryker by 38.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1,768.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 20.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,128,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $224,463,000 after purchasing an additional 119,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,512 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.60. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,736. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.58.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

