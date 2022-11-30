Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Booking were worth $19,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking Price Performance

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,019.49. 3,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,818.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,915.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.