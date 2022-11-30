Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $25.04 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $25,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 245,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 51.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 195.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 283,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 187,298 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 610,829 shares of company stock worth $56,503,554. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.77. 22,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

