Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,298 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $25,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.36. 3,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.21.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total transaction of $2,663,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,967 shares of company stock valued at $37,241,600 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

