Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,143,071 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,143,071 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $30,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.74. 10,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $138.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,728,514 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

