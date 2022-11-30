Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 21,378 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,378 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $26,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AutoZone by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,498,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,554.97. 526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,910. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,347.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,204.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,575.28.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $35.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,450.47.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

