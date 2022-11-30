Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 78,058 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,058 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Corteva worth $21,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $93,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Corteva by 16.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.82. 24,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,300. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

