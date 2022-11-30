Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,147 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $28,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $852.87. 2,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,257. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $861.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $775.41 and a 200-day moving average of $705.80.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,327 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,843 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

