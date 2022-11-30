Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the October 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Trading Down 57.6 %

Shares of TETEW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,768. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

