Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Down 64.3% in November

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLTZY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Tele2 AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $672.49 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

