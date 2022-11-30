Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Telenet Group Price Performance

Shares of Telenet Group stock remained flat at $23.00 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €17.00 ($17.53) to €15.50 ($15.98) in a research report on Wednesday.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

