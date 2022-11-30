Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Up 1,028.6% in November

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 1,028.6% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TELNY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 134,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,247. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.3491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 8.03%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 125.00 to 110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

