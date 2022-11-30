Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Shares Up 1.1%

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $8.94. 44,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 89,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Telesat Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $102.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Telesat alerts:

Institutional Trading of Telesat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Telesat by 376.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Telesat in the third quarter worth about $78,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the second quarter worth about $195,000.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.