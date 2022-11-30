Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Shares Up 1.1%

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $8.94. 44,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 89,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.
Telesat Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $102.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05.
Institutional Trading of Telesat
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Telesat by 376.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Telesat in the third quarter worth about $78,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the second quarter worth about $195,000.
Telesat Company Profile
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
