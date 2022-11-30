Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $971.24 million and approximately $73.36 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009532 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024819 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005965 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002092 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000732 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008347 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,879,110,228,858 coins and its circulating supply is 5,987,401,084,526 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
