TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0211 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $206.44 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00076606 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00060985 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001437 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010176 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023676 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005151 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000282 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,277,549 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,695,178 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
