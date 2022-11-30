Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Up 75.4% in November

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Terumo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TRUMY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,869. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. Terumo has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Terumo Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terumo (TRUMY)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.