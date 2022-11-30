Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Up 75.4% in November

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terumo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRUMY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,869. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. Terumo has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

