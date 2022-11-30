TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Anthony J. Asher Buys 3,000 Shares

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) Director Anthony J. Asher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $40,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

TFSL stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. 6,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.53. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 418.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

TFSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TFS Financial to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,925,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,629,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,871,000 after purchasing an additional 87,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 97,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 59,933 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, home equity loans, and community development loans and programs.

Featured Articles

