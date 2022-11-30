The Bank of Nova Scotia Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.756 per share by the bank on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at C$51.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.45. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$45.26 and a 52 week high of C$74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 64.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,410,000 after purchasing an additional 649,476 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $24,426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 187,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 176,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.