The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the bank on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE:BNS opened at C$69.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.00. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$63.19 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.00 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$94.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$84.21.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

