The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 71,909.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 224.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after buying an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 171.4% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after buying an additional 442,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.96. 9,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,598. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

