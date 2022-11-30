The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 93.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $147.96. 9,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day moving average of $141.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

