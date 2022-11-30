The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.43

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSGGet Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$91.43 and traded as low as C$89.18. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$90.06, with a volume of 427,764 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$91.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 65.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSGGet Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.