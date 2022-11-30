The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.43

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$91.43 and traded as low as C$89.18. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$90.06, with a volume of 427,764 shares trading hands.

DSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$91.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 65.71.

The Descartes Systems Group ( TSE:DSG Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

