The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $32.23. 78,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

