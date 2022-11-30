The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Restaurant Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for The Restaurant Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Restaurant Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of The Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
