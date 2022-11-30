The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CFO David C. Evans Sells 1,659 Shares

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.93. 923,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,701. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.