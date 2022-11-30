THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 45.0% in November

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the October 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

THK Price Performance

THKLY traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 7,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,441. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.13. THK has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

