Threshold Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.95 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $182.53 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,901.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010216 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040587 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005908 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00246192 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01784175 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $14,765,456.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

