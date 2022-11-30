Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 141,799 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.02.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 83.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 511,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 232,744 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 830,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 105,184 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,537,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth approximately $21,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

