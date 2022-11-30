thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Up 632.5% in November

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,456,900 shares, an increase of 632.5% from the October 31st total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 463.6 days.

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TYEKF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

