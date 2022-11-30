thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Up 632.5% in November

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,456,900 shares, an increase of 632.5% from the October 31st total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 463.6 days.
Shares of TYEKF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
