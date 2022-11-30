Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,141 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.98. 16,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.69. The company has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

