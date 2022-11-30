Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 556 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 28,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $480.46. 4,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $494.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

