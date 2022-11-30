Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 684 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

NYSE SHW traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.51. 9,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.84 and a 200-day moving average of $236.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

