Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 953 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $264.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.83. The stock has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

