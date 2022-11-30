Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.28. 12,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,410. The company has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

