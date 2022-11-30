Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,928 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 101.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,898. The company has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.