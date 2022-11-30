Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,252. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

