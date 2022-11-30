Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 39.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after buying an additional 58,115 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 20.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 32.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.61. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

