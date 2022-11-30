Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.88. 4,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,115. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.37.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

